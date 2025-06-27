Capital India Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2025.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2025.

Capital India Finance Ltd tumbled 12.91% to Rs 37.17 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82941 shares in the past one month.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR lost 9.80% to Rs 0.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 284.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month. Confidence Petroleum India Ltd crashed 8.62% to Rs 51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70229 shares in the past one month. Digitide Solutions Ltd plummeted 6.96% to Rs 202.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48454 shares in the past one month.