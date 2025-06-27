Volumes soar at Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd counter

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd clocked volume of 418.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.47 lakh shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd clocked volume of 418.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.38% to Rs.522.50. Volumes stood at 6.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 16.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73559 shares. The stock increased 0.64% to Rs.1,007.50. Volumes stood at 55489 shares in the last session. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 37.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.92% to Rs.335.60. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 6.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66680 shares. The stock rose 7.99% to Rs.9,288.00. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.