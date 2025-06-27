Valiant Comm hits the roof after bagging Rs 37 cr order from Tejas Networks

Valiant Communications hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 750.25 after the company announced that it has received the final confirmed purchase order from Tejas Networks.The order involves the supply and commissioning of communication, protection and synchronization equipment for a project undertaken by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), the end-user.
The total value of the order stands at Rs 37.46 crore and execution is scheduled to be completed by 30 June 2026, according to the companys regulatory filing.
Valiant Communications also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and that neither the promoters, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any financial interest in the awarding entity.
Valiant Communications is a manufacturer and exporter of a wide range of communications, transmission, protection, synchronization, NAS data storage equipment and cyber security products. It is an approved manufacturer to some of the major power utilities including Power Grid Corporation (India) and various National and State Electricity Boards, with track record of successful installations in more than 5,500+ power sub-stations worldwide including at 765kV, 440kV, 400kV, 384kV, 220kV, 132kV, 110kV, 66kV and 33kV power sub-stations.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 69.5% to Rs 4.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.49 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 21.1% YoY to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
