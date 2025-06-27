Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace bags redevelopment project in Mulund worth Rs 1,250 crore

Mahindra Lifespace bags redevelopment project in Mulund worth Rs 1,250 crore

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers said that it has been appointed as the preferred developer for the re-development of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai.

The project spans across a 3.08-acre land parcel and has an estimated development value of approximately Rs 1,250 crore.

The site offers excellent connectivity, being just 1.4km from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. It also provides seamless access to the Eastern Express Highway and the Mulund-Airoli Bridge, facilitating convenient travel to Navi Mumbai, and other business hubs.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said: "At Mahindra Lifespaces, our redevelopment philosophy centres around creating value for residents and the city.

We aim to blend design excellence with sustainability and on time delivery. With robust connectivity and access to employment hubs in South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, this project is poised to be a key contributor to the area's continued growth story."

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers is the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group. The companys development footprint spans 41.11 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

The scrip fell 1.23% to currently trade at Rs 356.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

