Lemon Tree Hotels opens a wildlife resort in Nepal

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced opening of a Tigerland Safari, a Lemon Tree resort at Chitwan in Nepal.

This is the second property of the company in Nepal, as it recently launched Lemon Tree Premier in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This wildlife resort, with aesthetically designed interiors offers 35 well-appointed cottages with a view of lush green Chitwan National Park, along with Citrus Cafa multi-cuisine coffee shop and an expansive banquet space to meet all discerning guests event and conference needs.

Lemon Tree Hotels is engaged to carry out business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite. Also, some of the Group companies provide project management services and learning & development services.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 11.43% to Rs 35.40 crore despite of 23.60% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 288.69 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.78% to settle at Rs 139.45 on Friday, 12 April 2024.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

