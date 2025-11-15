Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

This property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. It will further strengthen the company's presence in Uttar Pradesh, while catering to both business and leisure travellers for a fresh, vibrant, and value-driven experience.

