Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed two new properties-Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Varanasi, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa.The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.
Lemon Tree Premier, Varanasi, will be franchised under Lemon Tree Hotels Limited and will feature 153 well-appointed rooms. Additionally, it will feature a restaurant, banquets, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa, along with other public areas.
Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa, along with other public areas.
Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa, will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. It will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, two restaurants, a banquet hall, and a swimming pool, along with other public areas.
Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. While expanding its footprint across the country in cities of all tiers, this signing by Lemon Tree Hotels perfectly aligns with the companys vision of becoming the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments.
Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.
The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter fell 0.12% to Rs 170.85 on the BSE.
