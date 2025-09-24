Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed two new properties-Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Varanasi, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Premier, Varanasi, will be franchised under Lemon Tree Hotels Limited and will feature 153 well-appointed rooms. Additionally, it will feature a restaurant, banquets, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa, along with other public areas.

Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa, along with other public areas.

Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa, will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. It will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, two restaurants, a banquet hall, and a swimming pool, along with other public areas.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. While expanding its footprint across the country in cities of all tiers, this signing by Lemon Tree Hotels perfectly aligns with the companys vision of becoming the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter fell 0.12% to Rs 170.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Electricals surges after board OKs acquisition of 'Morphy Richards' brand rights for Rs 146 crore

VIP Industries gains on appointing Atul Jain as MD for 5-year term

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Prime Focus allots 18.79 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story