Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 60.38% to Rs 47.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 626.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2506.90626.70 300 OPM %7.6712.86 -PBDT181.2077.04 135 PBT82.2041.11 100 NP47.2029.43 60

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

