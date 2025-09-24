Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 60.38% to Rs 47.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 626.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2506.90626.707.6712.86181.2077.0482.2041.1147.2029.43

