Prime Focus allots 18.79 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Prime Focus has allotted 18,79,40,531 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 120 per share on preferential basis. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 77,54,99,548 (77,54,99,548 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- each).

The allotment of the above shares, includes allotment of 17,36,21,781 equity shares to the allottees against the Company acquiring 67,79,916 shares in DNEG S.a.r.l, Luxembourg, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to a share swap, for a total consideration value of Rs 20,83,46,13,720/-; and

allotment of 1,43,18,750 equity shares to the allottees against the Company raising funds aggregating upto Rs 1,71,82,50,000/-.

The allottees being allotted in this tranche are:

i) A2R Holdings, part of promoter and promoter group
ii) Novator Capital Limited, non-promoter category
iii) Bresino Projects Limited, non-promoter category
iv) Prabhu Narasimhan, non-promoter category
v) Belongerio Limited, non-promoter category
vi) Granelo Ventures Ltd, non-promoter category
vii) Hulino Projects Ltd, non-promoter category

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

