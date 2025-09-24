Prime Focus allots 18.79 cr equity shares on preferential basis

The allotment of the above shares, includes allotment of 17,36,21,781 equity shares to the allottees against the Company acquiring 67,79,916 shares in DNEG S.a.r.l, Luxembourg, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to a share swap, for a total consideration value of Rs 20,83,46,13,720/-; and
allotment of 1,43,18,750 equity shares to the allottees against the Company raising funds aggregating upto Rs 1,71,82,50,000/-.
The allottees being allotted in this tranche are:
i) A2R Holdings, part of promoter and promoter group
ii) Novator Capital Limited, non-promoter category
iii) Bresino Projects Limited, non-promoter category
iv) Prabhu Narasimhan, non-promoter category
v) Belongerio Limited, non-promoter category
vi) Granelo Ventures Ltd, non-promoter category
vii) Hulino Projects Ltd, non-promoter category
