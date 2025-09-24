Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Industries gains on appointing Atul Jain as MD for 5-year term

VIP Industries gains on appointing Atul Jain as MD for 5-year term

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

VIP Industries added 2.38% to Rs 449.65 after the company announced the appointment of Atul Jain as its new managing director (MD), effective 23 September 2025, for a term of five years.

An alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Calcutta, Jain brings extensive leadership experience across consumer durables, FMCG, telecom and education sectors. He previously served as Senior Director at Samsung Electronics Global Headquarters in South Korea, where he spearheaded AI-led digitisation and business transformation for the companys Rs 15,000-crore consumer durables business. His career also includes senior roles at Aptech Ltd., Coca-Cola, Godfrey Phillips India and Bharti Airtel.

In line with regulatory disclosures, the company confirmed that Jain is not related to any other director of the company and is not debarred from holding office by any statutory authority, in compliance with BSE and NSE circulars dated 20 June 2018.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kashiramka, who had been serving as managing director, stepped down from the role at the close of the board meeting on 23 September 2025, as part of the companys ongoing ownership transition. She will, however, continue in the employment of VIP Industries until 31 October 2025, ensuring a smooth handover.

VIP Industries is the leading manufacturer of hard and soft luggage in Asia.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 4.04 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 12.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 561.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Prime Focus allots 18.79 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities; Powell flags 'overvaluation' in equities

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story