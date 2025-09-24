Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital and HFCL are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 24 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Swiggy announced that its board has approved transferring quick commerce operations under the brand Instamart. The company will also divest 10 equity shares and 1.64 lakh convertible preference shares in Rapido for Rs 1,968 crore and sell 35,958 compulsorily convertible preference shares in Rapido to Setu AIF Trust for Rs 431 crore

Infosys announced that it has extended its strategic collaboration with Switzerland's Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation and power AI-driven initiatives.

Havells India announced that Lloyd Kolors refrigerators are now available on Flipkart and other distribution channels, starting at Rs 18,990.

Dilip Buildcon said that it has been declared the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major industrial corridor project in Kerala, valued at Rs 1,115.37 crore. The project, awarded by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, entails the design, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of infrastructure works at Pudussery Central and Kannambra in Palakkad.

Bajaj Electrical said that the companys board has approved a proposal to acquire the Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore in India and neighboring territories from Glen Electric Limited, subject to approvals.

Schloss Bangalore has updated that its name has been changed to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts effective today.

Torrent Power announced that it will acquire a 49% stake in Newzone India and a 100% stake in Newzone Power Projects for Rs 211 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has launched a 44-room property in Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

