Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the opening of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Nashik, marking the Group's first hotel in the city and further strengthening its presence in Maharashtra. The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Commenting on the opening, Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. said, "Maharashtra continues to be a strategic growth market for Lemon Tree Hotels, and our debut in Nashik is a significant milestone given the city's unique blend of heritage, commerce, and vineyard tourism. With Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, we are bringing a contemporary midscale proposition tailored to the city's diverse mix of business, leisure, and pilgrimage travellers. With 15 operational hotels in the state and 16 additional properties in the pipeline, including two more in Nashik, we continue to build depth in key markets with sustained potential."