Lenskart Solutions acquires balance stake in Quantduo Technologies

Lenskart Solutions said that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining minority stake in Quantduo Technologies (GeoIQ), increasing its ownership from 92.35% to 100% through successive purchases.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company stated that it has acquired an additional 3% stake in Quantduo Technologies. It had acquired an additional 4.65% stake in Quantduo on 16 March 2026.

The aggregate consideration paid for the acquisition of the remaining 7.65% shareholding was Rs 3.67 crore.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisitions, the aggregate shareholding of the company in Quantduo has increased from 92.35% to 100% of the fully diluted share capital of Quantduo and consequently, Quantduo has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Lenskart Solutions said in a statement.

Quantduo is engaged in the business of providing advanced analytics solutions. The company had recorded turnover of Rs 10.019 crore in FY25-26. Lenskart Solutions is a technology-led eyewear company involved in designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories. The company had reported an 8.49% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.29 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 218.89 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations surged 46.62% YoY to Rs 2,515.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. The scrip shed 0.55% to end at Rs 500.65 on the BSE today.