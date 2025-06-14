Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 115.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 115.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 44.90% to Rs 915.23 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 115.21% to Rs 177.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.90% to Rs 915.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.26% to Rs 478.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 279.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 3162.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2259.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales915.23631.62 45 3162.992259.66 40 OPM %67.9058.97 -63.4057.06 - PBDT264.05130.38 103 735.03453.51 62 PBT235.52106.52 121 633.32365.64 73 NP177.7482.59 115 478.53279.41 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the March 2025 quarter

China stocks off one-month high, risk appetite hurt on Middle-east worries

State Trading Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma's Mekaguda API unit completes USFDA inspection

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 42%

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story