Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 115.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.90% to Rs 915.23 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 115.21% to Rs 177.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.90% to Rs 915.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.26% to Rs 478.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 279.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 3162.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2259.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.