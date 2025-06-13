State Trading Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of State Trading Corporation of India declined 76.00% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.74% to Rs 25.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.