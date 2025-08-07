Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 28.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 172.79 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes declined 28.54% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 172.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.172.79155.939.2410.3112.3313.144.486.593.334.66

