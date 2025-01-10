LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.95, down 2.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.16% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 7.38% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 559.95, down 2.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has lost around 12.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23026.15, down 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 561, down 2.61% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

