LIC selects Infosys to execute its digital transformation programme

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has undertaken a digital transformation programme named DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). Under DIVE, LIC aims to significantly boost its digital platform with an aim to provide superior experience to its customers, field force, partners and employees.

LIC has appointed Infosys to build its new state-of-art NextGen Digital Platform which will be an integrated end-to-end digital insurance solution to provide excellent Services to its customers, Business lifecycle management and operational activities for sales intermediaries and digital front-end platform for branch employees.

The NextGen Digital Platform will be modular, flexible, cloud-native, and have platform driven architecture which will be capable of quickly adopting innovative technologies, new products and features. This platform will form the foundation for building high value business applications such as the Customer & Sales Super Apps, Portals and Digital Branch for LIC.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

