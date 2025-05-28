Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 37.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 147917.19 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 37.55% to Rs 19038.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13841.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 147917.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152767.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 48320.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40915.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 489775.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 476831.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
