Volumes soar at ITC Ltd counter

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2025.

ITC Ltd recorded volume of 175.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.75% to Rs.421.95. Volumes stood at 17.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76806 shares. The stock increased 7.24% to Rs.934.15. Volumes stood at 71240 shares in the last session.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd saw volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21668 shares. The stock increased 10.59% to Rs.1,383.35. Volumes stood at 56462 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 40920 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9571 shares. The stock rose 3.71% to Rs.985.50. Volumes stood at 4852 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 34521 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10351 shares. The stock increased 1.72% to Rs.797.15. Volumes stood at 9392 shares in the last session.

