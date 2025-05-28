Medplus Health hits 52-week high after Q4 PAT rises 54% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Medplus Health Services added 3.50% to Rs 983.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 53.7% to Rs 51.34 crore on 1.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1509.61 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 91.1% YoY to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 80.33 crore, registering the growth of 38.2% compared with Rs 58.13 crore posted in same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 5.3% in Q4 FY25 as against 3.9% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, the company added 100 stores. As on 31st March 2025, the total store count stood at 4,712.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 129.6% to Rs 150.32 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,136.05 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Subrahmanyam Sharma Tatapudi, as chief technology officer (CTO), (earlier serving as deputy chief technology officer), with effect from 27 May 2025.

MedPlus Health Services (MedPlus) is an organized pharmacy retail company with both an online and offline presence. The company operates in retail and wholesale sales, import, distribution, manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private-label pharmaceuticals, wellness and FMCG products and full-fledged diagnostic centers.

The counter hits 52-week high at Rs 1,052.05 in intraday today.

