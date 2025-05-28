Sensex, Nifty trades with minor losses; FMCG shares drop

The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the morning trade, with ITC emerging as the top laggard amid reports of British American Tobacco (BAT) offloading a portion of its stake in the company. The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. FMCG shares extended losses for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 259.96 points or 0.32% to 81,296.54. The Nifty 50 index shed 62.05 points or 0.25% to 24,764.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.36%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,764 shares rose and 1,322 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Foreign direct investment in India fell 24.5% year-on-year to $9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but grew 13% at $50 billion during the entire previous financial year, according to the government data released on Tuesday. FDI inflows during January-March 2023-24 stood at $12.38 billion. These were $44.42 billion in the full 2023-24 fiscal. During the October-December quarter of 2024-25 also, the inflows were contracted by 5.6% year-on-year to $10.9 billion due to global economic uncertainties.

IMD Forecasts:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has issued its updated Long-Range Forecast for the 2025 Southwest Monsoon season (JuneSeptember) along with the Monthly Rainfall and Temperature Outlook for June 2025. According to the forecast, the seasonal rainfall across the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of 4%, indicating a high probability of above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season.

Regionally, the rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and the South Peninsular region, while Northwest India is expected to experience normal rainfall levels (ranging between 92-108% of LPA). In contrast, Northeast India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall (<94% of LPA).

New Listing:

Shares of Belrise Industries were currently trading at Rs 93.66 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.07% as compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 98.50, exhibiting a premium of 9.44% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 103.20 and a low of 91.36. On the BSE, over 83.26 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Earnings Today:

3M India down 0.46%), Avanti Feeds (down 0.93%), Bata India (down 1.13%), Birlasoft (up 1.11%), Cummins India (up 0.79%), Deepak Nitrite (up 1.72%), Elgi Equipments (down 0.77%), EMS (down 0.41%), FDC (down 0.13%), Finolex Cables (up 0.46%), Granules India (up 0.02%), Heidelberg Cement India (up 0.40%), Hinduja Global Solutions (up 0.12%), Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (down 0.73%), Jindal Worldwide (up 0.18%), JSW Holdings (up 1.65%), Juniper Hotels (up 2.63%), Natco Pharma (down 1.19%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 1.35% to 55,783. The index slipped 2.22% in previous two consecutive trading sessions.

ITC (down 2.93%), Nestle India (down 1.47%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.44%), Britannia Industries (down 1.18%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.17%), United Spirits (down 0.63%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.47%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.38%) declined.

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (up 1.14%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.49%) and Marico (up 0.26%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Techno Electric & Engineering Company soared 11.07% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.7% to Rs 134.65 crore on 85.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 815.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

NMDC declined 1.44% after the companys consolidated net profit slipped 21.8% to Rs 1,483.18 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,896.66 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 6.65% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 7,004.59 crore during the quarter.

