Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 38.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 147917.19 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 38.15% to Rs 19038.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13781.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 147917.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153018.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 48320.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40915.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 489775.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477521.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

