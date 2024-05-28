Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 153018.97 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 4.48% to Rs 13781.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13190.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 153018.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132432.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.67% to Rs 40915.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35996.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 477521.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 476632.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
