Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 182.30 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 35.87% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 182.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.29% to Rs 19.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 494.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

182.30145.07494.33501.497.8812.508.6910.8717.8217.5557.9854.809.597.6326.2620.376.784.9919.0714.75

