Linde India appoints Milan Sadhukhan as MD

Linde India announced the appointment of Milan Sadhukhan as additional director and managing director, effective 1 January 2026.

Abhijit Banerjee will step down as managing director of the company with effect from 31 December 2025.

Milan Sadhukhan (50) is a B.Com (Hons.) graduate, Chartered Accountant, and Cost & Management Accountant. He currently serves as Head of FinanceASEAN & South Asia and has over 25 years of experience across various finance roles in Asia and the UK. He has no inter se relationship with other members of the board.

Linde India is primarily engaged in the manufacture of industrial and medical gases and the construction of cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants.