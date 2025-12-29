Manappuram Finance appoints Buvanesh Tharashankar as Group CFO

Manappuram Finance announced that its board has approved the appointment of Buvanesh Tharashankar as Group chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 26 December 2025.

In his role as Group CFO, Buvanesh will provide strategic financial leadership across the Manappuram Group. He will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen financial governance, support long-term business strategy, enhance capital efficiency and enable sustainable value creation while ensuring strong regulatory and compliance standards.

Buvanesh is a highly accomplished finance professional and a Chartered Accountant with nearly three decades of experience across leading banking and financial services institutions, having held senior roles across RBL Bank (CFO), Jana Small Finance Bank (CFO), and Citibank in India and overseas.

His career spans critical areas such as financial strategy, capital and balance sheet management, regulatory interface, governance, investor engagement, and business analytics. He has consistently partnered business leadership in driving disciplined growth, strengthening controls, and enhancing organizational resilience. Meanwhile, the board also approved an investment of Rs 250 crore in Asirvad Micro Finance (AMFL), a subsidiary of the company, in single/ different tranches. The funds will be used to support AMFLs capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Founded in 1949, Manappuram Finance is a leading non-banking financial institution and the 2nd largest financier in the gold loan segment in India, Over the years, it has evolved into a diversified financial services provider, offering a wide range of products including gold loans, microfinance, housing finance, vehicle loans, and SME financing.