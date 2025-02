Linde India consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 605.86 crore

Net profit of Linde India declined 3.12% to Rs 116.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 120.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 605.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 706.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

