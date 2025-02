Dev Information Technology standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.18% to Rs 42.45 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 26.67% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.18% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.42.4530.727.827.583.302.292.731.972.091.65

