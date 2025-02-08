Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 19.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 18.58% to Rs 51.01 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 19.85% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 51.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales51.0162.65 -19 OPM %11.3110.58 -PBDT4.256.64 -36 PBT2.214.26 -48 NP2.142.67 -20

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

