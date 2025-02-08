Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 19.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.58% to Rs 51.01 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 19.85% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 51.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.51.0162.6511.3110.584.256.642.214.262.142.67

