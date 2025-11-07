Linde India consolidated net profit rises 60.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 644.19 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 60.68% to Rs 171.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 644.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 634.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.644.19634.4243.8328.19284.69195.12228.28143.39171.00106.42

