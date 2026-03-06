Shares of alcoholic beverage companies advanced after the Karnataka government announced a major overhaul of its liquor policy, which is expected to ease long-standing pricing restrictions in the state.

Among the gainers, Som Distilleries and Breweries rose 4.46%, United Spirits climbed 5.12%, Allied Blenders and Distillers advanced 6.01%, Tilaknagar Industries gained 6.75%, United Breweries added 6.84% and Radico Khaitan jumped 7.45%.

While presenting the state Budget for 2026, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed replacing the existing taxation frameworkwhere liquor was taxed based on global benchmarkswith a system that taxes beverages according to their actual alcohol content. The transition to the alcohol-in-beverage (AIB) based structure will be implemented in phases over the next three to four years, with the revised framework scheduled to take effect from April 2026.