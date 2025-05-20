Lloyds Engineering acquires 77% stake in heavy fabrication firm Metalfab Hightech

Lloyds Engineering Works said that it has acquired a 76% stake in Metalfab Hightech for a consideration of Rs 28.41 crore, thereby strengthening its footprint in the high-growth heavy fabrication and equipment manufacturing.

The acquisition of Metalfab Hightech is a strategic fit that compliments the companys existing business, significantly enhancing its overall capacities, capabilities, and product portfolio.

Metalfab Hightech is engaged in heavy fabrication of equipment of steel, power and core industry, heavy industrial structures for all the core industry, railway bridges. The companys turnover in FY 2024-25 was Rs. 159.07 crore.

Metalfab Hightech boasts a 24,000 MT per annum fabrication capacity, making it a key player in Indias growing infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The 16-acre facility in Hingna MIDC, Nagpur, has a covered area of 22,920 square meters, offering ample space for future expansion, paving the way for potential capacity enhancements and diversification into larger and more complex engineering projects.

Shreekrishna Gupta, whole-time director of Lloyds Engineering Works, said: This acquisition marks a major leap in our journey, significantly expanding our execution capabilities in heavy engineering.

Also Read

With Metalfab Hightechs strong infrastructure and available land for future expansion, we are well- positioned to cater to the booming demand for high-quality fabricated structures. As industries in the region continue to grow, we see tremendous potential to scale up and deliver large-scale, complex projects across infrastructure, power, and renewable energy sectors.

This acquisition, along with the acquisition of Engineering Assets of Bhilai Engineering Corporation, a 77.00% majority stake in Techno Industries, and a 24.20% significant stake in Lloyds Infrastructure and Construction, marks a significant milestone, propelling the company on a high-growth trajectory in Indias evolving heavy engineering landscape.

The company is on its way to becoming a well-rounded technology- oriented engineering company.

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by carrying out design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation. Its products cover various categories in heavy equipment, machinery and systems for the carbon sector, oil and gas, steel plant equipments, power plants, nuclear plant boilers and turnkey projects.

The company had reported 20.14% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 16.88 crore on a 5.01% fall in revenue to Rs 178.49 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.62% to currently trade at Rs 50.81 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News