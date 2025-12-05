Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering climbs after signing radar technology pact with Italian firm

Lloyds Engineering climbs after signing radar technology pact with Italian firm

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 6.38% to Rs 53.35 after the company announced a new technology partnership with Virtualabs S.r.l., Italy.

The agreement was signed on 4 December 2025 and aims to develop radar technology for defence and civil use.

The company said there is no shareholding link, no impact on management and no related-party connection. The agreement also does not impose any liabilities or involve any share issuance.

Lloyds Engineering Works is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, supply, erection and commissioning of a wide range of mechanical, hydraulic and structural systems. Its portfolio includes process plant equipment, metallurgical and chemical plant machinery, marine loading and unloading arms, truck and wagon loading systems, columns, pressure vessels, dryers, boilers, power plant and steel plant equipment, along with the execution of turnkey and EPC projects.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 18.75% to Rs 33.19 crore while net sales rose 14.99% to Rs 243.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Siponimod Tablets

Edelweiss Financial Services opens Rs 250 cr public issue of NCDs

Waaree Energies arm wins 288 MW solar module order in the U.S.

Niraj Cement Structurals rises after securing orders worth Rs 164 crore

Volumes jump at Metro Brands Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story