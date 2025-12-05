Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services opens Rs 250 cr public issue of NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services opens Rs 250 cr public issue of NCDs

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services today announced the public issue of 25,00,000 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 125 crore (Base Issue Size) with a green shoe option of up to Rs 125 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 250 crore (Issue Limit).

The Issue has 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 8.85% p.a. to 10.09% p.a.

The Issue is scheduled to open on 05 December 2025 and will close on 18 December 2025.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under the Issue have been rated Crisil A+/Stable (pronounced as Crisil A plus rating with Stable outlook).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

