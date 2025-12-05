Volumes jump at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 95521 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1812 shares
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, KIOCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 December 2025.
Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 95521 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1812 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.1,082.80. Volumes stood at 1550 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36119 shares. The stock dropped 2.61% to Rs.5,295.60. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 16532 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3331 shares. The stock lost 2.58% to Rs.1,732.55. Volumes stood at 3667 shares in the last session.
Zen Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 79346 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18596 shares. The stock rose 0.65% to Rs.1,384.00. Volumes stood at 8987 shares in the last session.
KIOCL Ltd witnessed volume of 50628 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12557 shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.348.60. Volumes stood at 9245 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app