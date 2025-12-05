Volumes jump at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 95521 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1812 shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, KIOCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 December 2025.

Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 95521 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1812 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.1,082.80. Volumes stood at 1550 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36119 shares. The stock dropped 2.61% to Rs.5,295.60. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 16532 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3331 shares. The stock lost 2.58% to Rs.1,732.55. Volumes stood at 3667 shares in the last session. Zen Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 79346 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18596 shares. The stock rose 0.65% to Rs.1,384.00. Volumes stood at 8987 shares in the last session. KIOCL Ltd witnessed volume of 50628 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12557 shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.348.60. Volumes stood at 9245 shares in the last session.