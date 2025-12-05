Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Siponimod Tablets

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Siponimod Tablets

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Lupin today announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Siponimod Tablets, 0.25 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg. This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.

Siponimod Tablets, 0.25 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg are bioequivalent to Mayzent Tablets, 0.25 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Siponimod Tablets (RLD Mayzent) had estimated annual sales of USD 195 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT October 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

