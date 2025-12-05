Waaree Energies arm wins 288 MW solar module order in the U.S.

Waaree Energies announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, has secured an order to supply 288 MW of solar modules to a prominent U.S.-based renewable energy developer.

In an exchange filing, the company said the customer is engaged in owning, developing and operating renewable power projects across the United States. The supply order is scheduled to be executed in the financial year 202627.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.