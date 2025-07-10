Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Campus Activewear Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2025.

Campus Activewear Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2025.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd surged 6.43% to Rs 81.79 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd soared 5.92% to Rs 287.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16233 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd spiked 5.89% to Rs 249. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46533 shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd spurt 5.23% to Rs 1413.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8818 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup rose 4.86% to Rs 58.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA brownfield grinding unit at Sindri plant, Jharkhand

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Sensex falls over 286 pts; IT shares under pressure

Yen firms to 146 as dollar weakens and trade tensions mount

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story