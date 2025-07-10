Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Campus Activewear Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2025.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd surged 6.43% to Rs 81.79 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd soared 5.92% to Rs 287.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16233 shares in the past one month. Religare Enterprises Ltd spiked 5.89% to Rs 249. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46533 shares in the past one month. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd spurt 5.23% to Rs 1413.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8818 shares in the past one month.