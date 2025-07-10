Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

Ministry of Railways announced yesterday that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have since November 2024 conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates for seven different notifications comprising 55197 vacancies. This will enable RRBs to offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in financial year 2025-26. More than 9000 appointments have already been issued by RRBs in first quarter of this financial year. With twelve notifications already issued for 108324 vacancies since 2024 as per the annual calendar published by RRBs, another more than 50,000 appointments will be on offer in next financial year 2026-27.

