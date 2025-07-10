Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.55% to Rs 247.15 after the firm, as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure, secured a Rs 395.50 crore pollution control project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).The scope of work includes upgradation of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in cooperative industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav in Kolhapur District.
This is a domestic contract with an execution period of 24 months. The total consideration for the contract is Rs 395.50 crore, exclusive of applicable taxes.
The promoter/promoter group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the orders. Additionally, the orders do not fall within related party transactions.
Enviro Infra Engineers is in the business of designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore as revenues increased by 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app