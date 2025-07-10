Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.55% to Rs 247.15 after the firm, as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure, secured a Rs 395.50 crore pollution control project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The scope of work includes upgradation of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in cooperative industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav in Kolhapur District.

This is a domestic contract with an execution period of 24 months. The total consideration for the contract is Rs 395.50 crore, exclusive of applicable taxes.

The promoter/promoter group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the orders. Additionally, the orders do not fall within related party transactions.

Enviro Infra Engineers is in the business of designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore as revenues increased by 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

