Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Enviro Infra Engineers rose 2.55% to Rs 247.15 after the firm, as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure, secured a Rs 395.50 crore pollution control project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The scope of work includes upgradation of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in cooperative industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav in Kolhapur District.

This is a domestic contract with an execution period of 24 months. The total consideration for the contract is Rs 395.50 crore, exclusive of applicable taxes.

The promoter/promoter group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the orders. Additionally, the orders do not fall within related party transactions.