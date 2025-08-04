Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Surges 1.18%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost 5.59% over last one month compared to 4.34% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 1.18% today to trade at Rs 1462.65. The BSE Metal index is up 0.61% to quote at 30472.67. The index is down 4.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.04% and Tata Steel Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 4.48 % over last one year compared to the 0.27% fall in benchmark SENSEX.