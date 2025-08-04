Adani Ports records 8% increase in handled cargo volumes in July'25

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that in the month of July 2025, the company handled cargo volume of 40.2 MMT (+8% YoY), led by containers (+22% YoY).

YTD Jul'25, APSEZ handled 160.7 MMT of total cargo (+10% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY).

During Jul'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 60,940 TEUs (+17% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.61 MMT (-13% YoY).

YTD Jul'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 240,419 TEUs (+15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 7.67 MMT (+3% YoY).

