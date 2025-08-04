Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

PNB Housing finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

DLF, Siemens Energy India, Bosch, Marico, Shree Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Godfrey Phillips India, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Investment Corporation, Escorts Kubota, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Trent, DFL, Titan Company will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

ITC reported a 3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,244.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 5,091.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 21,494.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 20.90% from Rs 17,777.81 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Tata Power Companys consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Federal Banks standalone net profit fell 14.6% to Rs 861.75 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,009.53 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income jumped 7.6% YoY to Rs 7,799.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

Narayana Hrudayalayas consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 196.65 crore despite of 15.4% jump in net sales 1,507.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

G R Infraprojects reported a 57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 155.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 2.09% YoY to Rs 1,987.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

NMDC has reported a 42.4% rise in iron ore production in July 2025 to 3.09 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.17 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year. While the company's iron ore sales jumped 13.07% to 3.46 MT in July 2025, compared to 3.06 MT posted in July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

