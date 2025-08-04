NeoSky India deploys surveillance drones for Govt. of Karnataka

RattanIndia Enterprises (REL)'s 100% subsidiary, NeoSky India, has strengthened its presence in the security domain with significant drone deployments in Karnataka. NeoSky recently supplied drones to the Kalaburagi district administration. NeoSky will soon supply an additional 60 Tavas drones to the Karnataka Police. Tavas is a foldable drone featuring swappable payload and six-sided obstacle avoidance using LiDAR technology.

NeoSky has been collaborating with the Indian armed forces, paramilitary forces, state police, and other agencies to support the nation's evolving security needs. Recently, a range of surveillance drones was deployed to the Karnataka Police. This includes, Nimble-I which is equipped with day & night surveillance, swappable payloads, and AI-enabled capabilities and NS01, a micro drone weighing approximately 550 grams, equipped with a day camera.

NeoSky is a full-stack drone company with expertise in Done Training, Research & Development, Manufacturing and Services. NeoSky & its subsidiary, TAS, hold a DIPP license to manufacture drones for defence, are the first in India to receive DGCA approval, and among the pioneers to successfully conduct BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trials. The company is also ISO-certified. NeoSky is also scaling up its drone skilling initiatives across multiple sectors. The company trains students from armed forces, paramilitary units, rural communities, agriculture universities, schools, colleges, and even international learners and content creators. NeoSky holds a 10-year DGCA license to train and certify drone pilots in India. Currently, it is training 500 graduates and postgraduates from agricultural universities under this programme.