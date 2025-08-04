Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NeoSky India deploys surveillance drones for Govt. of Karnataka

NeoSky India deploys surveillance drones for Govt. of Karnataka

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RattanIndia Enterprises (REL)'s 100% subsidiary, NeoSky India, has strengthened its presence in the security domain with significant drone deployments in Karnataka. NeoSky recently supplied drones to the Kalaburagi district administration. NeoSky will soon supply an additional 60 Tavas drones to the Karnataka Police. Tavas is a foldable drone featuring swappable payload and six-sided obstacle avoidance using LiDAR technology.

NeoSky has been collaborating with the Indian armed forces, paramilitary forces, state police, and other agencies to support the nation's evolving security needs. Recently, a range of surveillance drones was deployed to the Karnataka Police. This includes, Nimble-I which is equipped with day & night surveillance, swappable payloads, and AI-enabled capabilities and NS01, a micro drone weighing approximately 550 grams, equipped with a day camera.

NeoSky is a full-stack drone company with expertise in Done Training, Research & Development, Manufacturing and Services. NeoSky & its subsidiary, TAS, hold a DIPP license to manufacture drones for defence, are the first in India to receive DGCA approval, and among the pioneers to successfully conduct BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trials. The company is also ISO-certified.

NeoSky is also scaling up its drone skilling initiatives across multiple sectors. The company trains students from armed forces, paramilitary units, rural communities, agriculture universities, schools, colleges, and even international learners and content creators.

NeoSky holds a 10-year DGCA license to train and certify drone pilots in India. Currently, it is training 500 graduates and postgraduates from agricultural universities under this programme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions implements AccessGenie for Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Nifty set to open with some gains; Crude oil in focus after OPEC+ hikes oil production volume

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story