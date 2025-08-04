Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions implements AccessGenie for Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions implements AccessGenie for Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL)announced the successful deployment of its flagship AI-powered video analytics platform, AccessGenie, at the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). This milestone marks a significant leap in intelligent surveillance and public safety enforcement.

AccessGenie, BCSSL's homegrown solution, transforms traditional CCTV infrastructure into a real-time intelligence engine. By ingesting live video feeds and applying advanced AI algorithms, AccessGenie reduces hours of manual monitoring to actionable insights delivered in seconds.

The latest deployment at Bhadrachalam Bridge, a critical transit point in Telangana, is a strategic initiative by TGANB to combat narcotics trafficking. The system leverages high-definition cameras and AccessGenie's proprietary License Plate Recognition (LPR) and rule-based alerting to detect suspicious vehicle activity, simulate vehicle fraud, and flag behavioural anomalies. Alerts are instantly routed via SMS, email, and WhatsApp, ensuring rapid response and operational efficiency.

This implementation adds to AccessGenie's growing footprint, which includes deployments with several third party coastal security clients. The platform's modular architecture allows for future enhancements such as facial recognition, gunshot detection, and behavioural anomaly trackingpositioning it as a comprehensive solution for modern surveillance needs.

As BCSSL continues to innovate in the AI and security space, AccessGenie stands as a beacon of how indigenous technology can empower public institutions and safeguard communities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty set to open with some gains; Crude oil in focus after OPEC+ hikes oil production volume

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story