Lodha Developers Ltd Spikes 1.96%

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 13.86% over last one month compared to 8.08% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.09% drop in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd rose 1.96% today to trade at Rs 1224.95. The BSE Realty index is up 0.21% to quote at 7086.69. The index is down 8.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 0.25% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 0.23% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 17.02 % over last one year compared to the 0.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 13.86% over last one month compared to 8.08% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4986 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.