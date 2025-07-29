Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech successfully bids for Rs 2,956.65 cr project of South Eastern Coalfields

PNC Infratech successfully bids for Rs 2,956.65 cr project of South Eastern Coalfields

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
PNC Infratech has emerged L1 (First Lowest) Bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) for "Handling, Transport and Other Mining Services - Hiring of HEMM for OB Removal and Coal Extraction by Surface Miner and Loading and Transportation of Extracted Coal to different destinations at Gevra OCP Expansion Project in the state of Chhattisgarh" for a quoted amount of Rs. 2,956.65 crore exclusive of GST. The financial bids were opened on 28 July 2025.

