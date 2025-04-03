Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid heated debate

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, with 288 votes in favor and 232 against, after a tense debate that saw sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition. The House also approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024, which repeals the Mussalman Wakf Act 1923.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, stating that it aims to bring transparency and inclusivity to Waqf Boards by ensuring representation of different Muslim sects and women. He dismissed opposition claims, clarifying that the bill does not confiscate Waqf properties or interfere with religious practices. Rijiju also accused the Congress-led UPA government of misusing the Waqf Act in 2013, allowing arbitrary designation of land as Waqf property.

The opposition, led by Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, strongly criticized the bill, calling it anti-minority, unconstitutional, and a diversion from key issues like inflation and unemployment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered these allegations, asserting that non-Muslims will not manage Waqf institutions and accused the Congress of using Waqf properties for vote-bank politics. BJP and its allies argued that the bill aims to curb mismanagement of Waqf assets, which are valued at over Rs 1.2 lakh crore and cover 36 lakh acres of land.

With the bill now moving to Rajya Sabha, the debate over its implications is expected to continue.

