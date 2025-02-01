Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following Union Budget 2025 presentation

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following the presentation of the Union Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The session, which commenced in the morning, saw a brief walkout by opposition MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK in protest over the Maha Kumbh incident.

The protest comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29, which claimed the lives of at least 30 pilgrims and left 60 others injured. The chaos unfolded at the Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya, a day considered highly auspicious for taking a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh, known as the worlds largest religious gathering, had drawn millions of devotees, leading to overcrowding at the sacred site.

Despite the protest, the Finance Minister continued with the budget presentation, outlining key economic measures and fiscal plans for the upcoming year. The Rajya Sabha, which convened in the afternoon after the budget was tabled in the Lower House, was also adjourned shortly after the document was formally presented.

Both Houses of Parliament will reconvene on Monday to resume discussions on the budget and other legislative matters.

